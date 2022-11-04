1943

Calling Dr. Death

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 1943

Studio

Universal Pictures

Losing his memories of the last few days, neurologist Dr. Steele is told that his wife has been brutally murdered. Steele, aware of his conniving wife's infidelity, believes he may have been the killer and enlists the aid of his pretty nurse Stella to hypnotize him into recovering his lost memories.

Cast

Patricia MorisonStella Madden
J. Carrol NaishInspector Gregg
David BruceRobert 'Bob' Duval
Ramsay AmesMaria Steele
Fay HelmMrs. Duval
Holmes HerbertBryant, the Butler

View Full Cast >

Images