1980

Camera Buff

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 2nd, 1980

Studio

Zespól Filmowy "Tor"

Filip buys an 8mm movie camera when his first child is born. Because it's the first camera in town, he's named official photographer by the local Party boss. His horizons widen when he is sent to regional film festivals with his first works but his focus on movie making also leads to domestic strife and philosophical dilemmas.

Cast

Malgorzata ZabkowskaIrka Mosz
Abby WalkerIrka Mosz
Ewa PokasAnna Wlodarczyk
Stefan CzyzewskiDirector
Jerzy NowakStanislaw Osuch
Tadeusz BradeckiWitek Jachowicz

