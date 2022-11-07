Camilla Läckberg: Havet Giver, Havet Tager

Not Available

When Erica finds Fjällbacka's photographer Stigge murdered in his studio, she can't help but take interest in the investigation regarding his death. Patrik and his colleagues at the Fjällbacka police soon starts to question whether or not Stigge was the sweet old man he seemed to be. Erica is already ahead of them - since her mother-in-law Kristina has confided in her that she is one among many in the neighborhood that Stigge blackmailed... In "The sea gives, the sea takes" we go back to the 1960s to tell the story of how true love corrupted young Stigge and made him cover up a murder with the purpose to win the love of his life.