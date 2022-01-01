1994

Camp Nowhere

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 25th, 1994

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Morris "Mud" Himmel has a problem. His parents desperately want to send him away to summer camp. He hates going to summer camp, and would do anything to get out of it. Talking to his friends, he realizes that they are all facing the same sentence: a boring summer camp. Together with his friends, he hatches a plan to trick all the parents into sending them to a camp of their own design.

Cast

Christopher LloydDennis Van Welker
Melody KayGaby Nowicki
Andrew KeeganZack Dell
Marnette PattersonTrish Prescott
Wendy MakkenaCeleste Dunbar
Thomas F. WilsonEliot Hendricks

