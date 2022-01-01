Camp Nowhere

Morris "Mud" Himmel has a problem. His parents desperately want to send him away to summer camp. He hates going to summer camp, and would do anything to get out of it. Talking to his friends, he realizes that they are all facing the same sentence: a boring summer camp. Together with his friends, he hatches a plan to trick all the parents into sending them to a camp of their own design.
|Christopher Lloyd
|Dennis Van Welker
|Melody Kay
|Gaby Nowicki
|Andrew Keegan
|Zack Dell
|Marnette Patterson
|Trish Prescott
|Wendy Makkena
|Celeste Dunbar
|Thomas F. Wilson
|Eliot Hendricks
