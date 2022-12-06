Camp Saint Helene ‘Protector’

Not Available

Protector is a music video created for the band Camp Saint Helene. Their nostalgic sound, reminiscent of 60s psychedelic rock, flows suitably with experimental visuals and analog style of animation. Common throughout the 60s and 70s, this process of animation is a form of non-camera filmmaking. Methods of direct animation are combined with digital animation and screen printing to synthesize something that is both analog and digital. The process involves creating an animation and screen printing it onto strips of 16mm film which are then spliced together and projected.