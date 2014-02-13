2014

Camp Takota

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 13th, 2014

Studio

RockStream Studios

With her personal and professional life in shambles, Elise (Grace Helbig) ends up having to take a job as a counselor at her old summer camp. There, she reunites with two estranged friends (Hannah Hart, Mamrie Hart) who attended camp and never left. When the future of the camp is put in jeopardy, the three friends must band together to save it, changing the course of their lives forever.

Cast

Grace HelbigElise
Hannah HartAllison
Mamrie HartMaxine
Olivia AlexanderVanessa
Chris RiedellEli Morton
Chester SeeJeff

