Camp Takota

With her personal and professional life in shambles, Elise (Grace Helbig) ends up having to take a job as a counselor at her old summer camp. There, she reunites with two estranged friends (Hannah Hart, Mamrie Hart) who attended camp and never left. When the future of the camp is put in jeopardy, the three friends must band together to save it, changing the course of their lives forever.
|Grace Helbig
|Elise
|Hannah Hart
|Allison
|Mamrie Hart
|Maxine
|Olivia Alexander
|Vanessa
|Chris Riedell
|Eli Morton
|Chester See
|Jeff
