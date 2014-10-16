2014

Camp X-Ray

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 16th, 2014

Studio

Young Gang

A young woman joins the military to be part of something bigger than herself and her small-town roots. Instead, she ends up as a new guard at Guantanamo Bay, where her mission is far from black and white. Surrounded by hostile jihadists and aggressive squadmates, she strikes up an unusual friendship with one of the detainees.

Cast

Kristen StewartAmy Cole
Peyman MoaadiAli (as Payman Maadi)
Lane GarrisonRandy
Joseph Julian SoriaRico
John Carroll LynchCol. Drummond
Julia DuffyBetty

