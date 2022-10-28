1960

Can-Can

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 8th, 1960

Studio

20th Century Fox

1896, Montmartre: the Can-Can, the dance in which the women lift their skirts, is forbidden. Nevertheless Simone has it performed every day in her night club. Her employees use their female charm to let the representatives of law enforcement look the other way - or even attend the shows. But then the young ambitious judge Philippe Forrestier decides to bring this to an end. Will Simone manage to twist him round her little finger, too? Her boyfriend Francois certainly doesn't like to watch her trying.

Cast

Shirley MacLaineSimone Pistache
Maurice ChevalierPaul Barriere
Louis JourdanPhilipe Forrestier
Juliet ProwseClaudine
Marcel DalioAndre - the head waiter
Leon BelascoArturo - orchestra leader

