1987

Can't Buy Me Love

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 13th, 1987

Studio

Silver Screen Partners II

Nerdy high schooler Ronald Miller rescues cheerleader Cindy Mancini from parental punishment after she accidentally destroys her mother's designer clothes. Ronald agrees to pay for the $1,000 outfit on one condition: that she will act as though they're a couple for an entire month. As the days pass, however, Cindy grows fond of Ronald, making him popular. But when Ronald's former best friend gets left behind, he realizes that social success isn't everything.

Cast

Amanda PetersonCindy Mancini
Seth GreenChuckie Miller
Gerardo MejíaRicky
Courtney GainsKenneth Wurman
Sharon FarrellMrs. Mancini
Darcy DeMossPatty

