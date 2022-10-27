Not Available

Cancel Christmas

  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chesler/Perlmutter Productions

Santa Claus has a mission to convince three problematic guys of Riverside Academy to change their attitude, especially Adam, who after being confined to a wheelchair has become a bitter guy. The misconduct of the three is causing serious problems in the academy and the task of Santa is led back they on the right track.

Cast

Natalie BrownJeannie Claymore
Justin LandryRandal / Mr. Elfman
Connor PriceSteve Rojack
David KeeleyCharles Morgan
Judd NelsonSanta Claus / Kris Frost

