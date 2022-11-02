Candlelight in Algeria is a 1944 British war film directed by George King and starring James Mason, Carla Lehmann and Raymond Lovell. This drama follows the exploits of Eisenhower's top aide, Mark Clark, and other important Allies as they journey to an important meeting held on Algeria's coast. The precise location of this vital secret gathering is upon a piece of film which must not fall into enemy hands
|Carla Lehmann
|Susan Foster
|Raymond Lovell
|Von Alven
|Enid Stamp-Taylor
|Maritza
|Walter Rilla
|Dr. Muller
|James Mason
|Alan Thurston
