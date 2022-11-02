Not Available

Candlelight in Algeria

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

British Aviation Pictures

Candlelight in Algeria is a 1944 British war film directed by George King and starring James Mason, Carla Lehmann and Raymond Lovell. This drama follows the exploits of Eisenhower's top aide, Mark Clark, and other important Allies as they journey to an important meeting held on Algeria's coast. The precise location of this vital secret gathering is upon a piece of film which must not fall into enemy hands

Cast

Carla LehmannSusan Foster
Raymond LovellVon Alven
Enid Stamp-TaylorMaritza
Walter RillaDr. Muller
James MasonAlan Thurston

