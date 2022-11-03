Not Available

Candles at Nine

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    A rich but miserly old man taunts his relatives about who will get his money when he dies, and is soon mysteriously murdered. It turns out that he has left his estate to a beautiful young actress whom the other relatives didn't know was related to him. Several attempts on her life are thwarted by a detective, who sets out to discover who's behind the scheme to kill her.

    Cast

    		Jessie MatthewsDorothea Capper the Heiress
    		John StuartWilliam Gardener, Turf Commission
    		Eliot MakehamEverard Hope
    		Beatrix LehmannJulia Carberry, Everard's Housekeeper
    		John SalewGriggs, Everard's Butler
    		Joss AmblerGarth Hope

