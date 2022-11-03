Candles at Nine

A rich but miserly old man taunts his relatives about who will get his money when he dies, and is soon mysteriously murdered. It turns out that he has left his estate to a beautiful young actress whom the other relatives didn't know was related to him. Several attempts on her life are thwarted by a detective, who sets out to discover who's behind the scheme to kill her.
|Jessie Matthews
|Dorothea Capper the Heiress
|John Stuart
|William Gardener, Turf Commission
|Eliot Makeham
|Everard Hope
|Beatrix Lehmann
|Julia Carberry, Everard's Housekeeper
|John Salew
|Griggs, Everard's Butler
|Joss Ambler
|Garth Hope
View Full Cast >