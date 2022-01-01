Candles in the Dark is the story of a girl who comes to visit her father's homeland, the Soviet Republic of Estonia. After she arrives, she finds that her father is part of the dissident anti-soviet underground. She soon find her self engulfed in the struggle with her father and a lot of new friends, and finds herself being hunted by the KGB. - Written by Timothy Krsll [email protected]
|Alyssa Milano
|Sylvia Velliste
|Chad Lowe
|Jaan Toome
|Günther Maria Halmer
|Pastor Harma
|Natalya Andreychenko
|Marta Velliste
|Maximilian Schell
|Colonel Arkush
