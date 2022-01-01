1993

Candles in the Dark

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 1993

Studio

Family Productions

Candles in the Dark is the story of a girl who comes to visit her father's homeland, the Soviet Republic of Estonia. After she arrives, she finds that her father is part of the dissident anti-soviet underground. She soon find her self engulfed in the struggle with her father and a lot of new friends, and finds herself being hunted by the KGB. - Written by Timothy Krsll [email protected]

Cast

Alyssa MilanoSylvia Velliste
Chad LoweJaan Toome
Günther Maria HalmerPastor Harma
Natalya AndreychenkoMarta Velliste
Maximilian SchellColonel Arkush

View Full Cast >

Images