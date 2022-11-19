Candy Candy: Haru no Yobigoe

Not Available

Candy is an abandoned orphan taken in by the orphanage Pony's Home near Lake Michigan around the start of the 20th century. She spends the first years of her life at the orphanage, where she will often return to repose and decide her next course in life. Growing up she gets adopted twice, first by the Leagans who treat her poorly, and after that by a wealthy benefactor whom she does not meet until the end of the story. But he is heir to an important estate, and a relation of her first love Anthony and his cousins the Cornwell brothers. After Anthony dies, Candy gets an education in London where she meets the rebellious Terry, her second and grand love. Upon her return to the US, she trains and gains experience in becoming a nurse in Chicago, around the time of WWI, while Terry tries to become a Broadway actor and meets another woman, Susannah, who hopes to get between Candy and Terry.