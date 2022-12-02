Not Available

Cannibal Clown Killer

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Cannibal Clown Killer is an 80's style post-apocalyptic landscape where half the earth's population has been killed off by a bacteria which contaminated gluten food filler and MSG products. Of those who did not die they awoke to a new nightmare, half the survivors had been turned into man-eating mad clowns hell-bent on consuming the world. In the dawn of this new world filled with blood, horrors, and painted faces a single female warrior has emerged. With a blade at her back, this nameless hero tracks across this wilderness saving those she can while on her quest for the clown that killed her parents. Happy Jack.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images