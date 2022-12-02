Cannibal Clown Killer is an 80's style post-apocalyptic landscape where half the earth's population has been killed off by a bacteria which contaminated gluten food filler and MSG products. Of those who did not die they awoke to a new nightmare, half the survivors had been turned into man-eating mad clowns hell-bent on consuming the world. In the dawn of this new world filled with blood, horrors, and painted faces a single female warrior has emerged. With a blade at her back, this nameless hero tracks across this wilderness saving those she can while on her quest for the clown that killed her parents. Happy Jack.
