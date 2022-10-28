A group of students take a bus to go to a small town, in order to finish a professional practice. All of them are friends, and they decide to sing some modern songs, while the other passengers are trying to sleep. One of the passengers gets angry and shouts "stop rowing", so they shut up. But when they arrive in the town, and after knowing the incident, everybody treats them as if they were criminals.
|Ernesto Gómez Cruz
|Lucas
|Enrique Lucero
|Cura
|Salvador Sánchez
|Witness
|Arturo Alegro
|Ramón
|Roberto Sosa Sr.
|Julián
|Carlos Chávez
|Miguel
View Full Cast >