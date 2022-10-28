Not Available

Canoa

  • Thriller
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sindicato de Trabajadores de la Producción Cinematográfica (STPC)

A group of students take a bus to go to a small town, in order to finish a professional practice. All of them are friends, and they decide to sing some modern songs, while the other passengers are trying to sleep. One of the passengers gets angry and shouts "stop rowing", so they shut up. But when they arrive in the town, and after knowing the incident, everybody treats them as if they were criminals.

Cast

Ernesto Gómez CruzLucas
Enrique LuceroCura
Salvador SánchezWitness
Arturo AlegroRamón
Roberto Sosa Sr.Julián
Carlos ChávezMiguel

View Full Cast >

Images