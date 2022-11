Not Available

Peter Hathaway Capstick is a throwback to an earlier, more adventurous era when big game hunters were, pardon the pun, "lionized" by such writers as Ernest Hemingway. In this adventure, Capstick stalks the Cape buffalo. When these ornery creatures are aroused, look out! Fast during a charge, weighing hundreds of pounds and crowned with horns that take no prisoners, the Cape Buffalo is a force to be reckoned with … as Capstick learns.