2001

Captain Corelli's Mandolin

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 16th, 2001

Studio

Universal Pictures

When a Greek fisherman leaves to fight with the Greek army during WWII, his fiancee falls in love with the local Italian commander. The film is based on a novel about an Italian soldier's experiences during the Italian occupation of the Greek island of Cephalonia (Kefalonia), but Hollywood made it into a pure love story by removing much of the "unpleasant" stuff.

Cast

Nicolas CageCaptain Antonio Corelli
Penélope CruzPelagia
John HurtDr. Iannis
Christian BaleMandras
Irene PapasDrosoula
Gerasimos SkiadaressisMr. Stamatis

