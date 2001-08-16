Captain Corelli's Mandolin

When a Greek fisherman leaves to fight with the Greek army during WWII, his fiancee falls in love with the local Italian commander. The film is based on a novel about an Italian soldier's experiences during the Italian occupation of the Greek island of Cephalonia (Kefalonia), but Hollywood made it into a pure love story by removing much of the "unpleasant" stuff.
|Nicolas Cage
|Captain Antonio Corelli
|Penélope Cruz
|Pelagia
|John Hurt
|Dr. Iannis
|Christian Bale
|Mandras
|Irene Papas
|Drosoula
|Gerasimos Skiadaressis
|Mr. Stamatis
View Full Cast >