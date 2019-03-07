The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
|Brie Larson
|Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel
|Jude Law
|Yon-Rogg
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Nick Fury
|Ben Mendelsohn
|Talos / Keller
|Lee Pace
|Ronan the Accuser
|Gemma Chan
|Minn-Erva
