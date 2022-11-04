Not Available

Captain Scarface

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lincoln Productions Inc.

A group of communist spies plan to blow up an essential commercial artery, the Panama Canal. To this end, they have kidnapped a nuclear scientist and are traveling by steamship to the coast of South America. Luckily for western civilization, the hard-nosed ship's captain, played by Barton MacLane, has other ideas.

Cast

Barton MacLaneCaptain Scarface
Virginia GreyElsa
Leif EricksonSam (as Lief Erickson)
Peter CoePerro
Rudolph AndersDr. Yeager
Isabel RandolphMrs. Dilts

View Full Cast >

Images