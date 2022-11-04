A group of communist spies plan to blow up an essential commercial artery, the Panama Canal. To this end, they have kidnapped a nuclear scientist and are traveling by steamship to the coast of South America. Luckily for western civilization, the hard-nosed ship's captain, played by Barton MacLane, has other ideas.
|Barton MacLane
|Captain Scarface
|Virginia Grey
|Elsa
|Leif Erickson
|Sam (as Lief Erickson)
|Peter Coe
|Perro
|Rudolph Anders
|Dr. Yeager
|Isabel Randolph
|Mrs. Dilts
View Full Cast >