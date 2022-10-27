1937

Captains Courageous

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 24th, 1937

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Harvey, the arrogant and spoiled son of an indulgent absentee-father, falls overboard from a transatlantic steamship and is rescued by a fishing vessel on the Grand Banks. Harvey fails to persuade them to take him ashore, nor convince the crew of his wealth. The captain offers him a low-paid job, until they return to port, as part of the crew that turns him into a mature, considerate young man.

Cast

Spencer TracyManuel Fidello
Lionel BarrymoreCaptain Disko Troop
Melvyn DouglasFrank Burton Cheyne
Charley GrapewinUncle Salters
Mickey RooneyDan Troop
John CarradineLong Jack

