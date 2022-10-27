Captains Courageous

Harvey, the arrogant and spoiled son of an indulgent absentee-father, falls overboard from a transatlantic steamship and is rescued by a fishing vessel on the Grand Banks. Harvey fails to persuade them to take him ashore, nor convince the crew of his wealth. The captain offers him a low-paid job, until they return to port, as part of the crew that turns him into a mature, considerate young man.
|Spencer Tracy
|Manuel Fidello
|Lionel Barrymore
|Captain Disko Troop
|Melvyn Douglas
|Frank Burton Cheyne
|Charley Grapewin
|Uncle Salters
|Mickey Rooney
|Dan Troop
|John Carradine
|Long Jack
View Full Cast >