From cinema-verite; pioneers Albert Maysles and Joan Churchill to maverick movie makers like Errol Morris, Werner Herzog and Nick Broomfield, the world's best documentarians reflect upon the unique power of their genre. Capturing Reality explores the complex creative process that goes into making non-fiction films. Deftly charting the documentarian's journey, it poses the question: can film capture reality?
|Werner Herzog
|Himself
|Jessica Yu
|Herself
|Albert Maysles
|Himself
|Nick Broomfield
|Himself
|Laura Poitras
|Herself
|Kevin Macdonald
|Himself
