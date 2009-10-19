2009

Capturing Reality

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 19th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

From cinema-verite; pioneers Albert Maysles and Joan Churchill to maverick movie makers like Errol Morris, Werner Herzog and Nick Broomfield, the world's best documentarians reflect upon the unique power of their genre. Capturing Reality explores the complex creative process that goes into making non-fiction films. Deftly charting the documentarian's journey, it poses the question: can film capture reality?

Cast

Werner HerzogHimself
Jessica YuHerself
Albert MayslesHimself
Nick BroomfieldHimself
Laura PoitrasHerself
Kevin MacdonaldHimself

