Car 54, Where Are You?

Brash NYC policeman Officer Gunther Toody is partnered with stiff, by-the-book Officer Francis Muldoon to protect an important mafia witness prior to testifying against orgainzed crime in Brooklyn, all the while dealing with their personal lives, overbearing spouses, common criminals, arms dealers, and their officious boss Captain Anderson.
|John C. McGinley
|Officer Francis Muldoon
|Fran Drescher
|Velma Velour
|Nipsey Russell
|Police Captain Dave Anderson
|Rosie O'Donnell
|Lucille Toody
|Daniel Baldwin
|Don Motti
|Jeremy Piven
|Herbert Hortz
