Car of Dreams

Produced by the highly acclaimed Michael Balcon, the story revolves around Robert, the son of the owner of a musical instrument factory. He is in love with Vera, one of the factory workers, who is unaware of his position. So when she jokes one day that she would love a Rolls-Royce, Robert makes sure that she gets one. Then he decides to raise her salary out of all proportion to hint at who he is...
|Grete Mosheim
|Vera Hart
|Robertson Hare
|Henry Butterworth
|Margaret Withers
|Mrs. Hart
|John Mills
|Robert Miller
