Car of Dreams

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Produced by the highly acclaimed Michael Balcon, the story revolves around Robert, the son of the owner of a musical instrument factory. He is in love with Vera, one of the factory workers, who is unaware of his position. So when she jokes one day that she would love a Rolls-Royce, Robert makes sure that she gets one. Then he decides to raise her salary out of all proportion to hint at who he is...

Cast

Grete MosheimVera Hart
Robertson HareHenry Butterworth
Margaret WithersMrs. Hart
John MillsRobert Miller

