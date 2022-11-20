Cara Dillon - Live at Belfast Grand Opera House

Not Available

Featuring three previously unrecorded songs and a short behind the scenes video. In September 2009, Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman assembled the musicians who appeared on her award winning album Hill Of Thieves to produce an outstanding live concert in the spectacular surroundings of Belfast's Grand Opera House. The resulting performances are brimming with atmosphere and passion with moments of pure magic unfolding onstage. The acoustic band skillfully weave a beautiful and thrilling backdrop for Cara as she relates the stories from these traditional songs with emotion, and a wealth of experience. Cara's world-renowned voice steals the show and leaves audiences spellbound.