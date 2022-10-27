Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card

All of the Clow Cards have been captured, and Sakura Kinomoto, the new Master of the Cards, is preparing to play the lead in the play for the town festival. However, a new evil force is causing mysterious events all over Tomoeda, including the disappearance of Sakura's cards. With Syaoran's help, Sakura must figure out the cause of these events, and save her town.
|Sakura Tange
|Sakura Kinomoto (voice)
|Kumai Motoko
|Shaoran Li (voice)
|Aya Hisakawa
|Kero (voice)
|Masaya Onosaka
|Kerberos (voice)
|Megumi Ogata
|Yukito Tsukishiro / Yue
|Junko Iwao
|Tomoyo Daidouji
