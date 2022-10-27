Not Available

Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card

  • Comedy
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bandai Visual

All of the Clow Cards have been captured, and Sakura Kinomoto, the new Master of the Cards, is preparing to play the lead in the play for the town festival. However, a new evil force is causing mysterious events all over Tomoeda, including the disappearance of Sakura's cards. With Syaoran's help, Sakura must figure out the cause of these events, and save her town.

Cast

Sakura TangeSakura Kinomoto (voice)
Kumai MotokoShaoran Li (voice)
Aya HisakawaKero (voice)
Masaya OnosakaKerberos (voice)
Megumi OgataYukito Tsukishiro / Yue
Junko IwaoTomoyo Daidouji

