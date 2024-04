Not Available

Cardón cardinal arose from the investigation of an event that occurred twenty-six years ago; the displacement of a giant cactus, a Pachycereus pringlei, seventeen metres high and weighing eighteen tons, from the desert of Baja California to the garden of the Mexican Pavilion for the Universal Exhibition of 1992 in Seville. The cactus was later ceded to Seville City Council and now survives next to the ruins of what was once the pavilion [Punto de Vista 2021].