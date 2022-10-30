Care of Sir

Not Available

Jayabrata Ray, a teacher of a reputed school in Kurseong, finds himself in a helpless situation after losing his eyesight. Although the school authorities allow him to continue with his job for a while, but all hell breaks loose when he starts getting threat calls from the management asking him to vacate his property that is situated right inside the school premises. Jayabrata, who had also been a student of the same school, could see through their real intention and simply refuses to budge.