1991

Career Opportunities

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 1991

Studio

Hughes Entertainment

Josie, the daughter of the town's wealthiest businessman, faces problems at home and wishes to leave town but is disoriented. Her decision is finalized after she falls asleep in a Target dressing room. She awakens to find herself locked in the store overnight with the janitor, Jim, the town "no hoper" and liar.

Cast

Jennifer ConnellyJosie McClellan
Frank WhaleyJim Dodge
Dermot MulroneyNestor Pyle
Kieran MulroneyGil Kinney
John M. JacksonBud Dodge
Jenny O'HaraDotty Dodge

Images