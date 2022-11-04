Carefree... Nut

In this color comedy Thanasis trying for years to leave illegally for America to make his life because due to financial can not pay fares, but always something was wrong and left behind. His friend, Nikiforos, advises him to stay in Greece, to work and to look to find the namesake of Thanasis, who helps around the world.
|Thanasis Vengos
|Thanasis
|Dionysis Papagiannopoulos
|Nikiforos
|Dimitris Nikolaidis
|Vlogiokommenos
|Dimitris Kallivokas
|Doctor
|Nikitas Platis
|Police Commander
|Alekos Tzanetakos
|crook
View Full Cast >