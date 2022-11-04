Not Available

Carefree... Nut

In this color comedy Thanasis trying for years to leave illegally for America to make his life because due to financial can not pay fares, but always something was wrong and left behind. His friend, Nikiforos, advises him to stay in Greece, to work and to look to find the namesake of Thanasis, who helps around the world.

Cast

Thanasis VengosThanasis
Dionysis PapagiannopoulosNikiforos
Dimitris NikolaidisVlogiokommenos
Dimitris KallivokasDoctor
Nikitas PlatisPolice Commander
Alekos Tzanetakoscrook

