Wiley Roth finds a severed human finger in his kitchen one night. Understandably freaked out, in a search across Los Angeles that brings them in contact with psychics, ineffectual police, crooked taxidermists, mysterious neighbors who might be on drugs, and a nine-fingered woman named Cheryl who might, improbably, end up being the girl of his dreams.
|Fran Kranz
|Mitch
|Tony Shalhoub
|Mr. Roth
|Michael Patrick McGill
|Neighbor #1
|Michael Bailey Smith
|Neighbor #2
|Craig Anton
|Officer Bill
|Simon Helberg
|Stewart
