Careless Love

Linh (Nammi Le) is a Vietnamese Australian university student who secretly starts part-time work as an escort. She develops a close rapport with one of her clients, an enigmatic American art dealer, who books her on a regular basis. For a time she manages to keep her two lives in separate compartments. But when she falls for a fellow student her worlds collide and she must deal with the emotional chaos that follows.
|Peter O'Brien
|Luke
|David Field
|Dion
|Geraldine Hakewill
|Alicia, Muslim Student
|Penny McNamee
|Carol
