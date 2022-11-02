Not Available

Carl, My Childhood Symphony

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Combining the exultant sweep of epic period drama with the subtle intimacy of biography in a social perspective, this is a tale of materially impoverished childhood, struggling early manhood and an unrequited first love turned into good musical fortune for Carl Nielsen, one of the great composers of the 20th century. Based on the composer's autobiography, the film itself is designed to soar like a symphony.

Cast

Morten GundelCarl 1
Nikolaj Lie KaasCarl 3
Stina EkbladKirstine (Mother)
Leif SylvesterBlind Anders
Frits HelmuthOutzen
Jesper ChristensenSchreiber

