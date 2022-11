Not Available

Carlos do Carmo's story is told by himself, a journey from his first recording at age of 11, with his own mother and father, to the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. A story told with the help of family and friends such as Júlio Pomar, António Costa, Rui Vieira Nery, Pilar Saramago, Ivan Lins, among others. This documentary follows a year in the life of a man who reinvents himself in each moment.