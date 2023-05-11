Not Available

Carmen

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Benjamin Millepied

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chapter 2

A young and fiercely independent woman, Carmen, is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother. She survives an illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard. When the border guard and his patrol partner Aidan become embroiled in a deadly standoff, the pair is forced to escape together.

Cast

Melissa BarreraCarmen
Paul MescalAidan
Rossy de PalmaMasilda
Elsa PatakyGabrielle
Nicole da SilvaJulieanne
Tara MoriceMarie

