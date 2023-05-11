A young and fiercely independent woman, Carmen, is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother. She survives an illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard. When the border guard and his patrol partner Aidan become embroiled in a deadly standoff, the pair is forced to escape together.
|Melissa Barrera
|Carmen
|Paul Mescal
|Aidan
|Rossy de Palma
|Masilda
|Elsa Pataky
|Gabrielle
|Nicole da Silva
|Julieanne
|Tara Morice
|Marie
