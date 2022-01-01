Carmen - Bizet

Not Available

When a free-spirited Gypsy is arrested, an impressionable soldier is charmed into letting her go. But having risked everything to be with her and lost, his hopes of happiness soon turn into a jealous rage. With equal parts danger and desire, Carmen is an intoxicating cocktail that never fails to excite the senses. Spanish mezzo-soprano María José Montiel plays the seductive sevillana in this festive production from ‘The Giant Egg’ in Beijing. Streamed on Bizet’s birthday, this performance is part of OperaVision’s events celebrating the inaugural World Opera Day on 25 October 2019.