Carmen Electra's Aerobic Striptease, Vol 4 - The Lap Dance

Not Available

Get ready for the legendary Lap Dance. This is a step-by-step guide to the sexiest routine around that introduces even more technical moves to your repertoire, so you can tighten and tone while you’re turning someone on. The Lap Dance is sure to make you look good, feel great, and spice up your personal life! In Hip-Hop, Carmen boosts the aerobic intensity through the roof with a routine that’s one of her personal favorites! Carmen combines the sexy confidence of hip-hop dance with some incredible moves that’ll help you tone your way to a dancer’s body!