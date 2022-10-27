Part crime caper gone awry, part survival horror film, this 1970s set thriller depicts a harrowing fight for survival after a pair of wannabe crooks botch a bank heist and flee into the desert, where they inexplicably stumble upon Carnage Park, a remote stretch of wilderness occupied by a psychotic ex-military sniper.
|Pat Healy
|Wyatt Moss
|Alan Ruck
|Sheriff Moss
|Darby Stanchfield
|Ellen San Diego
|James Landry Hébert
|Scorpion Joe
|Larry Fessenden
|Travis
|Bob Bancroft
|Mr. Oates
