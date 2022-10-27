Not Available

Carnage Park

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Diablo Entertainment

Part crime caper gone awry, part survival horror film, this 1970s set thriller depicts a harrowing fight for survival after a pair of wannabe crooks botch a bank heist and flee into the desert, where they inexplicably stumble upon Carnage Park, a remote stretch of wilderness occupied by a psychotic ex-military sniper.

Cast

Pat HealyWyatt Moss
Alan RuckSheriff Moss
Darby StanchfieldEllen San Diego
James Landry HébertScorpion Joe
Larry FessendenTravis
Bob BancroftMr. Oates

