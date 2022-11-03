Not Available

Carol Burnett: Show Stoppers

  • Comedy

Originally broadcast on CBS in 2001, this affectionate retrospective reunites the peerless cast of Burnett's variety show--Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, and Harvey Korman--to answer audience questions and reminisce. The cast recalls the many times they lost composure on camera, halting sketches due to all varieties of faux pas, from faulty props (or urinating horses) to mutual crack-ups.

Carol BurnettHerself
Tim ConwayHimself
Harvey KormanHimself
Vicki LawrenceHerself

