Premis Industries is at it again with the third installment of their award nominated Carpe Diem atv videos series. Premis teamed up with the fastest pros and the biggest names in the ATV industry to produce the best film of the year. Carpe Diem 3 is packed with all the insane racing and riding coverage Premis is known for plus all the crazy antics and behind the scenes footage that has become synonymous with the Carpe Diem title. Starring- Pat Brown, Kory Ellis, Chad Wienen, Brock Lyons, Skyler Stewart, Klint Anderson, Darryl Patton, August Goebel, Trent Kandel, Cody Miller, Jesse Sheafer, Hunter Miller, Vanilla Ice, Cody Anderson, Daryl Rath, Cale Downen. Locations- California, Arizona, Texas, Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Supermoto, WPSA/ESPN series. For sure one of the best quad atv videos of the year, a must have!