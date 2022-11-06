A wealthy industrialist, Roger de Vetheuil, married, feels assured of aging in peace. Then appears a blackmailer who accuses him of being a usurper, actually called Jean Pelletier, a mobster well known to police. Vetheuil, judging himself slandered, refuses to listen to his tormentor and goes to the police. The man speaks. The scandal is public soon ...
|Charles Vanel
|Roger de Vétheuil
|Jules Berry
|Lucien Sarrow
|Suzy Prim
|Michèle Allain
|Jean Claudio
|Paul de Vétheuil
|Marcel Melrac
|Un gendarme
|Paul Amiot
|Le président
View Full Cast >