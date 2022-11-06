Not Available

Carrefour

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A wealthy industrialist, Roger de Vetheuil, married, feels assured of aging in peace. Then appears a blackmailer who accuses him of being a usurper, actually called Jean Pelletier, a mobster well known to police. Vetheuil, judging himself slandered, refuses to listen to his tormentor and goes to the police. The man speaks. The scandal is public soon ...

Cast

Charles VanelRoger de Vétheuil
Jules BerryLucien Sarrow
Suzy PrimMichèle Allain
Jean ClaudioPaul de Vétheuil
Marcel MelracUn gendarme
Paul AmiotLe président

