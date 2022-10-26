1972

Carry On Abroad

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1972

Studio

The Rank Organisation

A group of holidaymakers head for the Spanish resort of Elsbels for a 4-day visit. When they get there, they find the Hotel still hasn't been finished being built, and the weather is awful. And there is something strange about the staff. They all look very similar. To top it all off, the weather seems to be having an adverse affect on the Hotel's foundations...

Cast

Kenneth WilliamsStuart Farquhar
Charles HawtreyEustace Tuttle
Joan SimsCora Flange
Bernard BresslawBrother Bernard
Barbara WindsorSadie Tomkins
Kenneth ConnorStanley Blunt

View Full Cast >

Images