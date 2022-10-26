Carry On Abroad

A group of holidaymakers head for the Spanish resort of Elsbels for a 4-day visit. When they get there, they find the Hotel still hasn't been finished being built, and the weather is awful. And there is something strange about the staff. They all look very similar. To top it all off, the weather seems to be having an adverse affect on the Hotel's foundations...
|Kenneth Williams
|Stuart Farquhar
|Charles Hawtrey
|Eustace Tuttle
|Joan Sims
|Cora Flange
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Brother Bernard
|Barbara Windsor
|Sadie Tomkins
|Kenneth Connor
|Stanley Blunt
