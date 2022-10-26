Carry On Behind

Professors Vrooshka and Crump decide to visit an archaeological site to study the artifacts there. Lo and behold, it's right next to a caravan site where all manner of people are staying. With a randy Major owning the site, a snobbish mother, and the two professors' constant innuendos, the film ends with a sinking caravan site and a striptease performance as a replacement for the cabaret night.
|Kenneth Williams
|Professor Roland Crump
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Arthur Upmore
|Kenneth Connor
|Major Leep
|Jack Douglas
|Ernie Bragg
|Joan Sims
|Daphne Barnes
|Windsor Davies
|Fred Ramsden
