1975

Carry On Behind

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 30th, 1975

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Professors Vrooshka and Crump decide to visit an archaeological site to study the artifacts there. Lo and behold, it's right next to a caravan site where all manner of people are staying. With a randy Major owning the site, a snobbish mother, and the two professors' constant innuendos, the film ends with a sinking caravan site and a striptease performance as a replacement for the cabaret night.

Cast

Kenneth WilliamsProfessor Roland Crump
Bernard BresslawArthur Upmore
Kenneth ConnorMajor Leep
Jack DouglasErnie Bragg
Joan SimsDaphne Barnes
Windsor DaviesFred Ramsden

