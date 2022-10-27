1962

Carry On Cruising

  • Comedy

Release Date

March 31st, 1962

Captain Crowther's lot is not a happy one! Five of his crew have to be replaced and at such short notice before the voyage begins there isn't much to choose from. Not only does he get the five most incompetent shipmates ever to sail the seven seas, but the passengers turn out to be a rather strange bunch too. The SS Happy Wanderer will never be the same.

Cast

Sid JamesCaptain Wellington Crowther
Kenneth WilliamsFirst Officer Leonard Marjoribanks
Kenneth ConnorDoctor Arthur Binn
Liz FraserGlad Trimble
Dilys LayeFlorence 'Flo' Castle
Esma CannonBridget Madderley

