Carry On Dick

Dick Turpin is terrorising the countryside around Upper Dencher. Captain Fancey and Sergeant Jock Strapp plan to put an end to his escapades, and enlist the help of the Reverend Flasher. Little do they know that the priest leads a double life. Then Madame Desiree and her "Birds of Paradise" arrive in the village...
|Sid James
|Big Dick Turpin / Reverend Flasher
|Barbara Windsor
|Harriet
|Kenneth Williams
|Captain Desmond Fancey
|Hattie Jacques
|Martha Hoggett
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Sir Roger Daley
|Joan Sims
|Madame Desirée
View Full Cast >