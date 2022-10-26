1974

Carry On Dick

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 31st, 1974

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Dick Turpin is terrorising the countryside around Upper Dencher. Captain Fancey and Sergeant Jock Strapp plan to put an end to his escapades, and enlist the help of the Reverend Flasher. Little do they know that the priest leads a double life. Then Madame Desiree and her "Birds of Paradise" arrive in the village...

Cast

Sid JamesBig Dick Turpin / Reverend Flasher
Barbara WindsorHarriet
Kenneth WilliamsCaptain Desmond Fancey
Hattie JacquesMartha Hoggett
Bernard BresslawSir Roger Daley
Joan SimsMadame Desirée

