Carry on Doctors and Nurses

This film is a Hong Kong version of the British Carry On films, this one specifically set in a hospital. The hospital is full of inept people, so Miss Kuk (Meg Lam) vows to the board that she will reform it. This involves the recruitment of student nurses, keeping in check some silly interns and dealing with Dr. Chen, whose wife just left him.
|Alfred Cheung Kin-Ting
|Dr Lin Yu Yun / Lin Guo Yun
|Meg Lam Kin-Ming
|Head Nurse Linda Kuk
|Manfred Wong
|Dr. Duo Zhi Wen
|Lawrence Cheng
|Nurse Dan
|Michael Chan Wai-Man
|Killer patient
|David Lo Dai-Wai
|Triad boss patient
