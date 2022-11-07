Not Available

Carry on Doctors and Nurses

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

This film is a Hong Kong version of the British Carry On films, this one specifically set in a hospital. The hospital is full of inept people, so Miss Kuk (Meg Lam) vows to the board that she will reform it. This involves the recruitment of student nurses, keeping in check some silly interns and dealing with Dr. Chen, whose wife just left him.

Cast

Alfred Cheung Kin-TingDr Lin Yu Yun / Lin Guo Yun
Meg Lam Kin-MingHead Nurse Linda Kuk
Manfred WongDr. Duo Zhi Wen
Lawrence ChengNurse Dan
Michael Chan Wai-ManKiller patient
David Lo Dai-WaiTriad boss patient

