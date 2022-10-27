Carry On Follow That Camel

Bertram Oliphant West (also known as Bo West) wants to clear his unjustly smeared reputation. He joins the Foreign Legion, with Simpson his manservant in tow. But the fort they get posted to is full of eccentric legionnaires, and there is trouble brewing with the locals too. Unbeknown to Bo, his lady love has followed him in disguise...
|Phil Silvers
|Sergeant Nocker
|Kenneth Williams
|Commandant Maximilian Burger
|Jim Dale
|Bertram Oliphant 'Bo' West
|Charles Hawtrey
|Captain Le Pice
|Joan Sims
|Zig-Zig
|Angela Douglas
|Lady Jane Ponsonby
