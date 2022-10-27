1968

Carry On Follow That Camel

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 14th, 1968

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Bertram Oliphant West (also known as Bo West) wants to clear his unjustly smeared reputation. He joins the Foreign Legion, with Simpson his manservant in tow. But the fort they get posted to is full of eccentric legionnaires, and there is trouble brewing with the locals too. Unbeknown to Bo, his lady love has followed him in disguise...

Cast

Phil SilversSergeant Nocker
Kenneth WilliamsCommandant Maximilian Burger
Jim DaleBertram Oliphant 'Bo' West
Charles HawtreyCaptain Le Pice
Joan SimsZig-Zig
Angela DouglasLady Jane Ponsonby

View Full Cast >

Images