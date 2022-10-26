Carry On Girls

Local councillor Sidney Fiddler persuades the Mayor to help improve the image of their rundown seaside town by holding a beauty contest. But formidable Councillor Prodworthy, head of the local women's liberation movement, has other ideas. It's open warfare as the women's lib attempt to sabotage the contest.
|Sid James
|Sidney Fiddler
|Barbara Windsor
|Hope Springs
|Joan Sims
|Connie Philpotts
|Kenneth Connor
|Mayor Frederick Bumble
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Peter Potter
|June Whitfield
|Augusta Prodworthy
