Not Available

Carry On Girls

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Local councillor Sidney Fiddler persuades the Mayor to help improve the image of their rundown seaside town by holding a beauty contest. But formidable Councillor Prodworthy, head of the local women's liberation movement, has other ideas. It's open warfare as the women's lib attempt to sabotage the contest.

Cast

Sid JamesSidney Fiddler
Barbara WindsorHope Springs
Joan SimsConnie Philpotts
Kenneth ConnorMayor Frederick Bumble
Bernard BresslawPeter Potter
June WhitfieldAugusta Prodworthy

View Full Cast >

Images