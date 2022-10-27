1963

Carry On Jack

  • Comedy

Release Date

October 31st, 1963

Studio

Peter Rogers Productions

Tenth entry in the Carry On series. Able seaman Poop-Decker (Bernard Cribbins) signs up for adventure on the high seas with the wicked Captain Fearless (Kenneth Williams). Those swabbing the decks include Juliet Mills, Charles Hawtrey and Donald Houston. The film was originally to be entitled ´Up the Armada´, but the British Board of Film Censors objected to such a rude title.

Cast

Bernard CribbinsMidshipman Albert Poop-Decker
Charles HawtreyWalter Sweetly
Donald HoustonFirst Officer Jonathan Howett
Percy HerbertMr. Angel, the Bos'un
Jim DaleYoung Carrier
Patrick CargillDon Luis, the Spanish Governor

