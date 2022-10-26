Not Available

Carry On Matron

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Rank Organisation

A gang of thieves plan to make their fortune by stealing a shipment of contraceptive pills from Finisham maternity hospital. They assume disguises and infiltrate the hospital, but everything doesn't go according to plan. The hypochondriac consultant Sir Bernard Cutting, Matron and the doctors and nurses at Finisham have a habit of getting in the way.

Cast

Sid JamesSid Carter
Kenneth WilliamsSir Bernard Cutting
Charles HawtreyDr. Francis A. Goode
Joan SimsMrs. Tidey
Hattie JacquesMatron
Bernard BresslawErnie Bragg

