Carry On Matron

A gang of thieves plan to make their fortune by stealing a shipment of contraceptive pills from Finisham maternity hospital. They assume disguises and infiltrate the hospital, but everything doesn't go according to plan. The hypochondriac consultant Sir Bernard Cutting, Matron and the doctors and nurses at Finisham have a habit of getting in the way.
|Sid James
|Sid Carter
|Kenneth Williams
|Sir Bernard Cutting
|Charles Hawtrey
|Dr. Francis A. Goode
|Joan Sims
|Mrs. Tidey
|Hattie Jacques
|Matron
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Ernie Bragg
